EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — From the heart of Dallas comes a restaurant that has set up shop in the heart of Los Angeles.

Vandelay Hospitality Group will open a new location for its Hudson House restaurant chain Monday on the Sunset Strip between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Vandelay founder Hunter Pond says he's excited to offer an East Coast-inspired concept on the menu, which features healthy Californian diets and seafood options while satisfying our inner-foodie's occasional need for quality decadence.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique approach to hospitality to Los Angeles," said Pond in a statement. "Los Angeles is my favorite city in the U.S., so when this real estate became available, I knew that our brand of quality execution would be a great fit for the market."

Known for its "World's Coldest Martini," East Coast oysters and New England-style dining interiors, Hudson House's menu also includes both all-American classics and coastal dishes.

"Hudson House is a restaurant filled with layers in every way," Pond said in a statement. "The food, the art, the materials we use to build the space, all have a sense of history and uniqueness that I think transcend age and transport you to a comfortable New York City neighborhood. We took a similar approach for our forthcoming concept, Drake’s Hollywood, opening on Melrose Avenue this year."

Starting Monday, Hudson House will be open for service daily from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-closing, with weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The restaurant is located at 9225 W. Sunset Blvd.