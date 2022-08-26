KAHULUI, Hawaii — Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii location on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui, according to a news release.

The fast-food chain is known for its chicken sandwiches, Christian values and controversy around its former CEO’s anti-LGBT views.

The chicken used at Chick-fil-A is raised without antibiotics, and the chain’s famous chicken sandwich is made with a breaded chicken breast, a toasted bun and pickles.

The store’s mission statement is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A."

In keeping with its Christian values, all Chick-fil-A locations are notably closed on Sundays.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A faced backlash after former CEO Dan Cathy, who is the son of the founder, made it clear he was against same-sex marriage and it became known that the chain’s WinShape Foundation donated to anti-LGBT groups, like the Family Research Council. Last year, Cathy stepped down as CEO and was replaced by his son Andrew Truett Cathy.

While Chick-fil-A was started in Atlanta, the Maui store’s design will include the use of Hawaiian language.

Chick-fil-A also has plans to open three more stores, including one in Honolulu and another in Kapolei on Oahu.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke covers the Hawaiian Islands for Spectrum News Hawaii.