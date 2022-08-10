Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday.
The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website.
The following are the 18 new restaurants that were added to the 2022 Michelin Guide California:
All Day Baby
3200 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles
AllDayBabyLA.com
Cuisine: American
“Anybody can throw together a breakfast sandwich, but few compare to the one served here,” according to the Michelin Guide.
Antico Nuovo
4653 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles
www.AnticoNuovo-LA.com
Cuisine: Italian
The Hollywood restaurant’s focaccia with whipped ricotta and hazelnut pesto “is a must.”
Chiang Rai
3832 E. Anaheim St.
Long Beach
www.ChiangRaiLB.com
Cuisine: Thai
The South Bay restaurant focuses on Northern Thai specialties and street food, but the Michelin Guide recommends skipping “straight to the Chiang Rai Local Food portion.”
Fia Steak
2458 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica
www.FiaSteak.com
Cuisine: Steakhouse
The Santa Monica restaurant “is a classic paean to meat.”
Flavors from Afar
1046 S. Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles
www.FlavorsFromAfar.com
Cuisine: International
Serving up everything from Eritrean to Navajo to Haitian cuisine, the Hollywood restaurant “works with refugees and asylum seekers to highlight recipes from their native countries over the course of a month.”
Girl & The Goat LA
555-3 Mateo St.
Los Angeles
www.GirlAndTheGoat.com
Cuisine: Contemporary
The LA Arts District offshoot of a Chicago establishment, Girl & The Goat has an “eclectic” menu that is “free-roaming with global inspiration and gutsy flavors.”
Horses
7617 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles
www.HorsesLA.com
Cuisine: Contemporary
The Hollywood spot’s “endive dressed in a creamy Caesar is one of the best salads in the city.”
Ipoh Kopitiam
1411 S. Garfield Ave.
Alhambra
www.Ipoh-Kopitiam.com
Cuisine: Malaysian
Located in the San Gabriel valley, the restaurant offers “a fairly succinct menu of well-known Malaysian favorites that stand out in a region known more for its Chinese restaurants.”
Lalibela
1025 S. Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles
www.LalibelaLA.com
Cuisine: Ethiopian
The family-run Hollywood eatery serves up “a dazzling selection of vibrant, colorful Ethiopian classics.”
Lulu
10899 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles
www.Lulu.restaurant
Cuisine: Californian
A statement of philosophy as well as design, Alice Waters’ first LA restaurant at the Hammer Museum puts “fresh produce on display” in a menu that changes daily.
Lumiere
2025 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
www.LumiereBrasserie.com
Cuisine: French
Located in Fairmont Century Plaza, the “relaxed brasserie-styled spot for French-inspired cooking” serves up “classics like fruits de mer and steak frites.”
Manzke
9575 W. Pico Blvd.
Los Angeles
www.ManzkeRestaurant.com
Cuisine: Contemporary
Named for owners Margarita and Walter Manzke, this Westside fine dining concept serves ten-course tasting menus that mix “French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes.”
Mes Amis
1541 Wilcox Ave.
Los Angeles
www.MesAmisLA.com
Cuisine: French
A “spacious, swanky brasserie” helmed by chef Lincoln Carson serves up “French-meets-Californian offerings.”
Moo’s Craft Barbecue
2118 N. Broadway
Los Angeles
www.MoosCraftBarbecue.com
Cuisine: Barbecue
The Lincoln Heights spots pays “homage to the barbecue traditions of Austin, Texas,” serving up “smoky, salt-and-pepper-crusted brisket and snappy, spicy sausages packed with cheddar and jalapenos.”
RYLA
1220 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach
www.EatRYLA.com
Cuisine: Contemporary
A “splashy and sophisticated spot,” the Hermosa Beach restaurant offers “contemporary cooking with a Japanese focus and broad Asian elements.”
Shunji
3003 Ocean Park Blvd.
Santa Monica
www.Shunji-ns.com
Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi
The Santa Monica space serves up “excellent omakase” crafted by two Japanese chefs.
Sushi Nikkei
3819 Atlantic Ave.
Long Beach
www.SushiNikkei-LA.com
Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi
A combination of their influences, the husband-and-wife team behind this Long Beach restaurant serve up Nikkei-style sushi with a Peruvian touch.
Sushi Takeda
123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka Street, Suite 307
Los Angeles
www.SushiTakeda.com
Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi
Chef Hide Takeda is the mastermind behind this downtown LA sushi joint where “there are two nightly seatings for omakase,” and a more budget-conscious lunch.