Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday.

The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website.

The following are the 18 new restaurants that were added to the 2022 Michelin Guide California:

All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles

AllDayBabyLA.com

Cuisine: American

“Anybody can throw together a breakfast sandwich, but few compare to the one served here,” according to the Michelin Guide.

Antico Nuovo

4653 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles

www.AnticoNuovo-LA.com

Cuisine: Italian

The Hollywood restaurant’s focaccia with whipped ricotta and hazelnut pesto “is a must.”

Chiang Rai

3832 E. Anaheim St.

Long Beach

www.ChiangRaiLB.com

Cuisine: Thai

The South Bay restaurant focuses on Northern Thai specialties and street food, but the Michelin Guide recommends skipping “straight to the Chiang Rai Local Food portion.”

Fia Steak

2458 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica

www.FiaSteak.com

Cuisine: Steakhouse

The Santa Monica restaurant “is a classic paean to meat.”

Flavors from Afar

1046 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles

www.FlavorsFromAfar.com

Cuisine: International

Serving up everything from Eritrean to Navajo to Haitian cuisine, the Hollywood restaurant “works with refugees and asylum seekers to highlight recipes from their native countries over the course of a month.”

Girl & The Goat LA

555-3 Mateo St.

Los Angeles

www.GirlAndTheGoat.com

Cuisine: Contemporary

The LA Arts District offshoot of a Chicago establishment, Girl & The Goat has an “eclectic” menu that is “free-roaming with global inspiration and gutsy flavors.”

Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles

www.HorsesLA.com

Cuisine: Contemporary

The Hollywood spot’s “endive dressed in a creamy Caesar is one of the best salads in the city.”

Ipoh Kopitiam

1411 S. Garfield Ave.

Alhambra

www.Ipoh-Kopitiam.com

Cuisine: Malaysian

Located in the San Gabriel valley, the restaurant offers “a fairly succinct menu of well-known Malaysian favorites that stand out in a region known more for its Chinese restaurants.”

Lalibela

1025 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles

www.LalibelaLA.com

Cuisine: Ethiopian

The family-run Hollywood eatery serves up “a dazzling selection of vibrant, colorful Ethiopian classics.”

Lulu

10899 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles

www.Lulu.restaurant

Cuisine: Californian

A statement of philosophy as well as design, Alice Waters’ first LA restaurant at the Hammer Museum puts “fresh produce on display” in a menu that changes daily.

Lumiere

2025 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

www.LumiereBrasserie.com

Cuisine: French

Located in Fairmont Century Plaza, the “relaxed brasserie-styled spot for French-inspired cooking” serves up “classics like fruits de mer and steak frites.”

Manzke

9575 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles

www.ManzkeRestaurant.com

Cuisine: Contemporary

Named for owners Margarita and Walter Manzke, this Westside fine dining concept serves ten-course tasting menus that mix “French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes.”

Mes Amis

1541 Wilcox Ave.

Los Angeles

www.MesAmisLA.com

Cuisine: French

A “spacious, swanky brasserie” helmed by chef Lincoln Carson serves up “French-meets-Californian offerings.”

Moo’s Craft Barbecue

2118 N. Broadway

Los Angeles

www.MoosCraftBarbecue.com

Cuisine: Barbecue

The Lincoln Heights spots pays “homage to the barbecue traditions of Austin, Texas,” serving up “smoky, salt-and-pepper-crusted brisket and snappy, spicy sausages packed with cheddar and jalapenos.”

RYLA

1220 Hermosa Ave.

Hermosa Beach

www.EatRYLA.com

Cuisine: Contemporary

A “splashy and sophisticated spot,” the Hermosa Beach restaurant offers “contemporary cooking with a Japanese focus and broad Asian elements.”

Shunji

3003 Ocean Park Blvd.

Santa Monica

www.Shunji-ns.com

Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi

The Santa Monica space serves up “excellent omakase” crafted by two Japanese chefs.

Sushi Nikkei

3819 Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach

www.SushiNikkei-LA.com

Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi

A combination of their influences, the husband-and-wife team behind this Long Beach restaurant serve up Nikkei-style sushi with a Peruvian touch.

Sushi Takeda

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka Street, Suite 307

Los Angeles

www.SushiTakeda.com

Cuisine: Japanese/Sushi

Chef Hide Takeda is the mastermind behind this downtown LA sushi joint where “there are two nightly seatings for omakase,” and a more budget-conscious lunch.