COMPTON, Calif. — A modern version of the historic "Green Book" was created as an online directory of Black-owned restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Spicy Green Book hopes to highlight local businesses while educating and empowering them.

Spicy Green Book is now hosting markets for customers to shop in person. The next market is Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. in the Kinecta Federal Credit Union Parking lot in Manhattan Beach.