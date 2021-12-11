A New York-based dessert shop is slated to open its first Hawaii location on Tuesday. MangoMango Dessert, which specializes in an assortment of Hong Kong-style desserts, including, as its name suggests, a variety of mango-flavored dishes.

The new eatery will be located on the main level of the Wai Makai section of Pearlridge Center, next to Aloha Salads.

Tina Wang, the owner of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, brought the concept to the islands and is the Hawaii-exclusive franchise owner.

“We are excited to bring this new dessert concept to the islands and offer local foodies sweet and exciting twists on classic drinks like teas and boba drinks, as well as popular desserts,” she said. “We know that kamaaina love mango and fresh fruits and believe they will enjoy our wide selection of mango and fruit-flavored treats.”

MangoMango Dessert was founded in New York’s Chinatown and now boasts more than 30 shops in 12 states across the nation. The dessert shop’s other specialties include Mango Mochi, Green Tea Mille Crepe, Coconut Mango Smootie-o and Durian Dessert Bowl.

To learn more about MangoMango Dessert, visit mangmangdessert.com or call 808-784-0232.