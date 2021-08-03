This week's Chef's Kitchen visit brings us to straight up, down-home Italian cooking.
The chef is a guy from Detroit who would wait in line forever for this pepperoni bread. He "borrowed" the recipe, and is super proud to bring it to Central Florida. Oh, and he also demos a chicken dish with a texturally fabulous kind of pasta.
Let's cook!
2 Recipes: The Orginal Christo's Cafe (Sanford)
1. Pepperoni Bread
Ingredients:
- 32 oz Pizza Dough
- 12 oz Pepperoni Sliced
- 16 oz Shredded Mozzarella
Instructions:
- Roll pizza dough into a 36 in x 8 in rectangle
- Spread mozzarella evenly over dough
- Place pepperoni slices over entire dough from edge to edge
- Roll up jelly roll style
- Put four to five cuts just on the top of the bread to vent.
- Proof for one hour until rises
- Bake 350 for 20 minutes
- Allow to cool before slicing
2. Chrisken de Christo
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Boneless Skinless Chicken
- 4 oz Artichoke hearts
- 2 oz Black olives sliced
- 6 oz Alfredo sauce
- 3 oz half and half cream
- 2 oz roasted Roma tomatoes
- 8 0z Buccatini pasta cooked
- 4 oz graded Parmesan cheese
- 2 oz fresh chopped parsley
Instructions:
- Season chicken with salt,pepper and granulated garlic. Grill and slice keep warm
- Saute artichokes and black olives till warm
- Add Alfredo sauce, half and half cream and cooked Buccatini pasta bring to simmer
- Stir in chicken and half of the Parmesan cheese
- Place onto a pasta bowl or plate
- Place roasted tomatoes on top
- Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley