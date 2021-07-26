Raleigh's annual August Food Truck Rodeo will be canceled for the second year in a row because of coronavirus concerns.

Organizers said this time it's the more contagious Delta variant they're worried about. Downtown Raleigh's food truck rodeos often attract a packed crowd when they shut down streets and line up the eclectic trucks.



"It appears crazy contagious, even outdoors," the group said. The new variant, along with no one wearing masks outside, made the Aug. 1 event too risky, organizers said in a post on social media.

"We are not able to do temperature checks at this open event, so we have to assume that there could be highly contagious individuals in the crowd with the new Delta variant," the group said.

Organizers say they still hope the next food truck rodeo, scheduled for Sept. 26, can still happen.

The statewide mask mandate will end on July 31, the day before the called rodeo.

North Carolina's coronavirus case numbers are climbing again after months of decline, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is also rising.

The surge in new cases is fueled by the Delta variant, public health officials say.

