LAKE MARY, Fla. — Oh, brownies. We do very much love you. So how is it that we are just now getting what's touted as “the first brownie store in the country?”

Introducing Stackd Brownies. Lake Mary has beaten everyone to the proverbial punch. These hubby 'n' wife-made brownies look a lot like cupcakes, but without the paper wrapper. Oh, and it's all about the buttercream and the limitless toppings.

So here are our two faves and a DIY version of their recipes.

Enjoy!

Maple Bacon Buttercream

1 pound unsalted butter

1 pound confections sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract pure

1 tablespoon of maple extract

1/4 cup chopped real bacon bits.

Directions:

Soften butter to room temperature, thoroughly blend with hand mixer or stand mixer into confectionary sugar. Once Blended add your vanilla extract and your maple extract continue to mix. Last item added in your bacon chopped bits and mix another 30 seconds oh, your buttercream is ready to use. Shelf life is two weeks in the refrigerator covered

Cinnamon bun buttercream

1 pound softened unsalted butter

1 pound confections sugar

2 tbsp vanilla extract

Tablespoon on fresh ground cinnamon

1 pack of tube cinnamon rolls for topper

Directions:

Mix 1 lb of softened unsalted butter at room temperature with 1 lb of confectioner's sugar. Once Blended drizzle and your vanilla extract and add your cinnamon powder. At the same time have your oven heated to 350 and Bake Off according to the directions on the tube one or two cinnamon rolls cut in quarters oh, this will be your topper for your buttercream after the brownies are baked. Utilize fresh-made butter cream to top your cold completely brownies. Shelf life in the refrigerator for the buttercream is two weeks covered.