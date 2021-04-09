LOS ANGELES — From the logo, to the name, to the new flyers, everything at La Sorted’s Pizza, including the owner Tommy Brockert, bleeds blue.

“To go to Dodger Stadium and sit in that place year-round with the palm trees and snow on the mountains, it’s one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” said Brockert.

He is fondly called Tommy La Sorted, because according to his friends, he sorts everything out, because it is also an ode to LA Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda.

“A lot of this is the spirit of Tommy. He bled Dodger blue and with my space, everything comes from my heart. I hope I can give an ounce of what Tommy gave to Dodgers fans,” said Brockert.

But when asked how many Dodger Dogs he's had?

He laughed, “The world doesn’t want to know that’s for sure.”



During this time, Brockert created La Sorted’s pizza popup to honor his favorite team, even selling Dodger Dogs during the World Series in the stadium’s absence. He wanted to keep the LA spirit alive.

“There was not going to be any Dodgers stuff. It seemed like a nice fill for what wasn’t there,” said Brockert.

It was only fitting that Brockert's new brick and mortar pizza window, just minutes away from the stadium, would have a soft open during the Dodgers’ home opener.

La Sorted’s will be serving Dodger Dogs and even Dodger Dog Pizza.

Brockert knows what the boys in blue being back with fans in the stands means for the surrounding community.

“I can only say as a fan and resident of this area that I know what the Dodgers not being here did to businesses. I can only imagine what it’s going to do to have them back and have the fans back,” said Brockert.

La Sorted's remains under construction and its pizza window won’t be open fully until later in the Spring, but Brockert gave up his tickets to the big game just so he can serve Dodgers fans on this special day.

“I’m just giving back to the city that gave so much to me" he said.

La Sorted's Pizza window will be serving Dodger Dogs and Dodger Dog pizza from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the day of the home opener. Then they will be continuing to pop up around LA until the restaurant is finished.

The window will be fully opened later this spring at 2847 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA.