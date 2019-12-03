NATIONWIDE — An apple that could last up to a year in a refrigerator is starting to make its way to a produce aisle near you.

Cosmic Crisp apples have been at some stores since Dec. 1

They are a cross between Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples

It took researchers and farmers two decades to make the Cosmic Crisp apple. Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples.

It is a mixture of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples. The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.

The apple got its name from the little bright spots that resemble stars in the sky.

The acidity of the cosmic crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.

And it is an exceptionally good "eating apple," said Kate Evans, who runs the breeding program at Washington State University. "It's ultra-crisp, very juicy and has a good balance of sweetness and tartness."

Cosmic Crisps are a cross between the disease-resistant Enterprise and the popular, crunchy Honeycrisp varieties. The Honeycrisp, nicknamed "Moneycrisp" by some growers, was the latest apple to spark a big buzz in the United States when it was introduced a couple of decades ago. It was developed by the University of Minnesota.

The Cosmic Crisp trees take three years to produce a crop, said Kathryn Grandy, a member of the team marketing the apple.

The new apples have been making their way to various grocery stores since December. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.