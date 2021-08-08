FLORIDA — Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who won more than 350 games and built Florida State into one of college football's great dynasties with two national championships has died. He was 91.

What You Need To Know

The Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer

Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home surrounded by his family early Sunday morning. Florida State also announced the news on social media.

last month, his family announced that Bowden was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He had been treated for prostate cancer more than a decade ago.

Bowden spent five days in a hospital in late June and has struggled to regain his strength, the Tallahassee Democrat’s Jim Henry reports. The former coach is receiving supervised care in his Tallahassee home, the report says.

Bowden was hospitalized last fall after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden had said in a statement through the university at that time. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

With charm and wit, Bowden piled up 357 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State's 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season.

Many took to Twitter and social media to share their condolences and the news.