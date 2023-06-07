Seeing the excitement as the pinball machine’s light up might be one of Bobbi Davitt's favorite parts of managing Replay Museum.

Long before she started working here, though, she found her love for pinball. She remembers playing at a young age, back to when she had to use boxes to reach the controls, and then as the years went on, her love grew.

“My parents played growing up, so I grew watching them play. You know, it is something that kind of went out of style in our teen years, but now we are seeing this resurgence in people wanting to play and learn, so it’s really nice,” Davitt said.

The museum itself is a private collection, and everything you see here is owned by one family in Tarpon Springs. They shared their collection with the public eight years ago when they officially opened Replay Museum.

Davitt came when they first opened and eventually helped out on weekends before she was offered the general manager spot. Now she’s been here ever since and it’s a job she loves with a passion.

“Tarpon is such a quaint small town vibe, so this collection really fits perfectly in the area and brings a lot of nostalgia for those that come to visit us here at the museum,” she said.

Inside Replay Museum, one can find more than a 100 unique pinball and arcade games. Some of the pinball machines even date back 50 years, giving patrons a glimpse of pinball through the decades. A glimpse that Davitt is more than happy to share with all who walk through the doors of the Replay Museum.

The museum is open seven days a week and their hours vary, so be sure to check their website before heading out to play some pinball.