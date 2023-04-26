MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Out among the fields and the sunflowers is often where you'll find Haley Scott.

She’s a part of the fourth generation that is now running and keeping the legacy alive at Long and Scott Country Market.

“We have about six acres of sunflowers planted out here right now,” Haley said while taking us through their current sunflower fields and maze.

They are now entering their 60th year in business, first opening the farm in 1963. Haley’s grandfather, Frank Scott, and his childhood friend, Billy Long, moved their families from Virginia to Florida and opened the farm together.

That’s where he cleared 100 acres of land and began growing and producing their claim to fame, Zellwood Sweet Corn, something Haley says she remembers from her early days on the farm.

“I remember coming out here and climbing all over the bins and pallets, and I was probably just four years old, so I’ve been out here my whole life,” she said.

Her grandfather retired in the early 2000s and now her father, Hank, and brother, Sonny, are the full-time managers.

They offer a variety of things to do, from their massive corn maze and sunflower fields, to the country market and cafe where you can check out their produce and sample a few of their other homemade items. They even offer farm to table cooking classes where they’ll teach you delicious recipes from the local offerings they produce.

“It’s really great to be such a staple in the community and continue to offer this place, so more and more generations can continue to enjoy it,” Haley said.

