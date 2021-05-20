HOLLY HILL, Fla. — There are so many unique and challenging sports to get involved with these days but one, in particular, combines three different thrilling sports.

That crisp thud, when racket meets ball, is exactly what Isma Boyle likes to hear on the court and off it.

“I started playing with Fulcan about a year ago," said Boyle

She is referring to her prized possession, a falcon racket, she uses quite often on the pickleball courts.

“I play here once a day," said Boyle laughing, "At least once a day if not twice."

Pickleball — a paddleboard sport that combines badminton, table tennis, and tennis — is a growing sport.

One Boyle and her doubles partner, Lucie, have played together for two years, but Boyle has been at it a little longer.

“I've been playing close to I'd say 15 years," said Boyle.

Taking her passion for pickleball all over the country, "Everything is about pickleball wherever we move and we do move a lot. I always find a pickleball group to join and be a part of.”

An expansive court in Holly Hill, Pictona, might be one of her favorites though with tournaments and an array of courtside fun including other sports at their indoor facilities, it's one of kind.

The sport of pickleball is continuing to grow especially at courts Pictona and pickleball players like Boyle are trying to make it grow even more, taking it outside the U.S.

Boyle, immigrating to the U.S. in 1997 from Indonesia, she is seen her fair share of the world, at the same time spreading her love of pickeball.

“I brought pickleball overseas. My last trip to Saudi Arabi for five years and I started teaching classes there and now even after I left they still play pickleball," said Boyle.

Continuing her passion for this quickly growing sport and hoping it will continue to catch like wildlife in many different generations.

Pictona at Holly Hill is open seven days a week and offers a host of activities for all different skill levels. Call ahead to see availability.