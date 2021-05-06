FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Skyscrapers and busy waterways make up the bustling city of Fort Lauderdale.

But nestled under all that glittering concrete is a building that's remained unchanged since the founding days of the city.

“Good morning everyone and welcome to the Stranahan House Museum," Johnathan Axler greets guests before showcasing the home.

Sitting on just a small plot of land is the city's oldest home - the Stranahan House.

“it's the oldest standing structure, not just here in Fort Lauderdale but all of Broward County," said Axler.

The home was built in 1901, starting as the area's first trading post and epicenter for the town.

“The town would have their meetings here, dances, a voting station, a little bit of everything. Wasn't until 1906 that Frank and Ivy turned it into a family home," Axler said.

Frank and Ivy Stranahan were the first and only owners of the home.

Frank was one of the area's first trading post owners, forming a business with the local Seminole Indians and growing the area commercially.

His wife Ivy, a school teacher, started the first classes here in the area and taught many Seminole Indian children to read.

Now guests can tour the massive home seeing the original floor plan, and the many antiques that date back to the early 1900's like clothing, furniture, gadgets and appliances from that time period.

Some of the artifacts even belonged to the original owners.

It's a look inside the early days of Fort Lauderdale and the family who helped shape and build this iconic city.

The Stranahan House Museum is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to call ahead to book a tour..