AMEILA ISLAND, Fla. — Along Florida's northern coast you'll find the tranquil Amelia Island.

What You Need To Know Explore Amelia Island on horse back



The island is home to wildlife like sea turtles



It is said to be a place to remind people the beauty of Florida

Most days the beach will look empty, just the sounds of the ocean, but occasionally you'll hear the sound of hoofs running in the sand.

Horseback riding along these white sandy beaches is a time honored tradition. Especially at Amelia Island Horseback Riding, a family business rooted here for 30 years that's worked hard to keep these beaches a sanctuary.

“Amelia Island has worked really hard to keep not crowded and not populated. We've worked hard to make sure it doesn't become commercialized," owner Robin Allen said.

As you ride down the beach you'll feel like a local as these tours take you into the water where you'll see plenty of beautiful sights, from unique shells to awe-inspiring wildlife. In fact, sea turtle season is always a fantastic time to visit.

“We have three different kinds of turtles out here and we have restrictions in place to make sure we can keep them safe. It's a pretty cool old school beach," Allen said.

I had to wake up super early for this shoot but I think it was worth it got to explore Amelia Island today and try some horseback riding highly recommend coming to this area! @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/EFUaFQR23Y — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) April 15, 2021

An old school beach that will remind you of the beauty of Florida and all the diverse places the Sunshine State has to offer.

Amelia Island Horseback Riding is a long established business in the area and they offer daytime and sunset tours.