NAPLES, Fla. — A lush and tropical paradise awaits inside the wooded walls of Naples Botanical Garden.

“It's actually a very young garden for how established it is in the community and the cultural landscape of the state," said Renee Waller, director of communications at the garden.

Naples Botanical Garden is relatively young, first opening in 2009, but you wouldn't think that looking around.

About 170 acres encompass the garden where workers brought in hundreds of unique plant life from around the world to craft specific gardens and themes.

“We really want to reflect the culture and the plant life and the diversity of their original locations," Waller said.

The garden staff bring these far-off locations right to Naples in the themed gardens.

From the Kapnick Brazilian Garden that has a life-size replica of ancient ruins from Brazil to the Lea Asian Garden that brings in plant life from far away Asia.

Even the Preserve is a whole section dedicated to the Florida everglades and the wildlife here in Naples.

It is a day spent exploring the exotic world of Naples Botanical Garden getting a glimpse at plant life and culture from around the globe.

Naples Botanical Garden is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it hosts several unique events and festivals throughout the year.