NAPLES, Fla. — Just about everything sparkles and shines inside Revs Institute. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a must because these jaw-dropping vehicles are some of the rarest you can find in the world.

What You Need To Know Revs Institute has classic and antique cars



These cars show how related they are through time



To experience these classic cars, you much purchase tickets in advance

“These are the examples of cars mostly thoroughly technology and design really set the pace for the automotive industry," Mark Vargus with Revs Institute said.

Walking through the different showrooms, you'll find display after display that takes you back to the beginning of motorized vehicles, to the days of Ford vs Ferrari. They have some of the actual cars Ford raced back in the day. Even a car of the future was the first autonomous car driven in the U.S.

"As you start learning about the cars, you understand the depth of them. It's not just one car, it's not just one brand, it's how they interrelate through time and also going forward," said Vargus.

It's a chance to get up next to cars you may have only seen in the movies or read about in your history books, making this trip a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Revs Institute does not accept walk-ups, you must purchase your tickets in advance as they are limiting the amount of people inside the museum due to COVID.