FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inside Casa Sensei restaurant, your taste buds will come to life. And your visual senses will be dazzled with the decadent sushi masterpieces they craft.

Sushi, gondolas, and a tour of Fort Lauderdale’s canal systems! This experience has it all ... we are getting a look at all the glamorous sites to see for an upcoming Tankful on @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zHaEprqlCh — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) March 30, 2021

But this is hardly your average sushi bar experience. No, you're taking your lunch out onto the shimmering waters with Riverfront Gondola Tours

“If you want that extra special touch, the restaurant is fabulous and they'll serve your dishes your meal right onto the boat before you leave. So it's a really nice touch,” said a riverfront gondola tour guide.

On your private tour, you'll embark on one of these motorized gondolas that will weave and wind through the canals of Fort Lauderdale

You'll get a glimpse at wildlife and a brief history into some of the multi-million dollar mansions that sit just feet from the water.

It's an afternoon spent with spectacular views off the boat and on the boat while getting a first-class foodie experience on the waters of little Venice.

