ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After being involved in a car crash, a viewer wants safety improvements at a busy spot on Turkey Lake Road, just north of Sand Lake Road in Orange County.

What You Need To Know Douglas Novinksy was in a crash on Turkey Lake Road



He says a stop light at an intersection would help solve some problems



Get more Traffic Inbox stories right here

Douglas Novinksy was driving on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando back in February when a car pulled out of the Bayhill Plaza and T-boned his vehicle.

“Someone didn’t stop at the stop sign as I was going down Turkey Lake Road and the car spun out 180 degrees and ended up on the median,” said Novinksy.

Novinksy went to the hospital but he is ok now.

The other driver claimed he did not see Novinksy.

“People don’t stop at the stop signs, they’re going left, they’re going right as well,” he said.

Judging by the bumper in the median, other vehicles have struggled to leave the Bayhill Plaza in one piece.

“This area is constantly seeing accidents at either entrance to this plaza. So if there was a traffic light for maybe either one, it could help alleviate the problems that this road faces in this area,” Novinksy said.

And something will be done, says the country.

“Orange County Traffic Engineering is requesting to conduct a signal warrant study to determine if a new traffic signal is justified,” Orange County spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin said in response to Spectrum News 13.

Novinksy hopes the study shows safety needs to be improved, so other drivers don’t go what he went through.

“It was just a very scary incident and just something that shouldn’t happen when you’re trying to get home from work driving safely,” he said.

If you know of a problem spot, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the form.