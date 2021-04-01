DUNNELLON, Fla. — The sounds of rush water can be heard through the lush foliage of Rainbow Springs State Park.

Originally opened as an amusement park in the 1930s, it was turned into a state park in the early '90s, but you can find remnants of its past.

Old monorail cables still hang high above the ground, and you can find dozens of old cages where zoo animals once lived, plus, the old park’s three man-made waterfalls.

These are old cages for the animals that once lived at the roadside attraction portion of the park. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/tBKaZ5UmyI — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) March 22, 2021

The spring itself produces 6 hundred million gallons of fresh water a day. You can take in the crystal clear water down by the swimming hole or take a winding journey through its many boardwalk trails that lead to some seriously impressive views.

“When people see the million-dollar view, their faces light up. This is one of the few places on Earth you can see the birthplace of a river and it's just fantastic," State Park Ranger Thea Knott said.

Rainbow Springs State Park is extremely popular in the summer and on weekends as it fills up to capacity by 9 a.m.

Officials suggest coming during a weekday in the current spring season to beat the crowds and the heat.