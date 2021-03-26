MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — On the sandy stage in Manatee County, Rachel McCullough carries on a family tradition, one that has lasted through four generations.

​“They remember my grandfather out here. They remember my mother out here, and now it's me out here," McCullough said to a stadium of people.

In Myakka City, she carries on her family’s legacy at Herrmanns' Royal Lipizzan Stallions.

These rare white stallions were bred in the 16th century by the Hapsburg Royal Family of Austria. They were given as a gift more than 300 years ago to the Herrmann family as McCullough’s ancestors brought them to the States.

Now, the breed is still performing and putting on quite a show for those who journey to see them.

In addition to its popular shows, the ranch also has a host of rescued horses it's acquired over years of travel, providing a show and a safe haven for all of these majestic creatures.

It is a day spent on an old Florida farm getting the chance to experience the age old tradition of the Lipizzan Stallions.

Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions offers shows several times a week. It's best to call ahead or check its social media accounts for dates and times because they change periodically.