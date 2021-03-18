FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida is full of historical homes and gardens many of which you can tour on self-guided or guided experiences.

What You Need To Know Bonnet House Museum & Gardens features self-guided, guided experiences



The house was built in 1920 and features electic pieces collected by artists Fredrick and Eva Barlet



The 35-acre grounds are still beautifully preserved

The tranquility of the water is the first thing you hear as you step through the iconic blue doors at the historic Bonnet House.

“Bonnet House was the home of artists Fredrick and Eva Bartlet it was built in 1920 and it was built specifically as an artists’ retreat so they came here in the winter time to create in Florida,” Patrick Shavloske said.

The Bartlets traveled the world and brought back art concepts from countries around the world in addition bringing back eclectic pieces to decorate their iconic home.

In the courtyard alone you can find a set of carousel animals that adorn the garden—a guest favorite on their guided tours.

The grounds encompass 35 acres and to this day the property and gardens are a beautifully preserved time capsule.

Transporting guests back to an early 19th century Florida hideaway with an eccentric artists touch.

The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens is open for limited tours during this time. You can visit Tuesday through Sunday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.