BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida sees plenty of pop-up exhibits and museums come to the Sunshine State year-round, but what it doesn't always see is an exhibit from one of the oldest cities in Europe.

Inside the Boca Raton Museum of Art a new exhibit dazzles when the light hits just right off these works of art.

But it's not just the works themselves, but how they were created and the journey they've made to get here.

“For the past 30 years, Adriano Berengo, who is the mastermind behind Glasstress, has been inviting artists from all over the world to come and create new work in this medium that is not easy to manipulate," Boca Raton Museum of Art Executive Director Irvin Lipman said.

All of the artists who worked on these surreal pieces worked alongside maestros at the foundry on the island of Murano in the Venetian Lagoon to perfect the art of glass blowing and glass design.

These works of art travel all the way from Venice, Italy, and they are proudly displayed in Boca Raton.

Each work completely different from the next and each with a story to tell. One piece by American artist Tim Tate focuses on the aids pandemic of the 1980s. The artist is now living through two major pandemics.

"A great message during this pandemic that speaks of art being lasting that art has a life to it that despite the fragility around us there is something durable in the creativity around us," Lipman said. ​

Glasstress will be open to the public through September 5, 2021. In addition to this exhibit, the Boca Raton Museum of Art is open and has many other exhibits that are currently on display.