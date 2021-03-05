SEBRING, Fla. — Racecar driving is a beloved sport here in Florida, in fact, we have some pretty famous raceways all over the state.

One of those iconic raceways is in historic Sebring, where they operate a year-round racetrack with many events and races.

The Sebring International Raceway is North America's oldest permanent road racing facility, first opening its gates in 1950, it is also the birthplace of American Endurance Racing.

“The first 12-hour race was ran in 1952, so we have a lot of history here and a lot of people come to the course because of the challenging elements our course provides for drivers," Elizabeth Worley, the Sebring International Raceway marketing coordinator, said.

This year, the raceway is gearing up for its annual 12-hour race that will be held at the end of March.

The event is iconic for the area, as it showcases the challenging track that runs about four miles, has 17 turns, and one of the bumpiest tracks in the country. ​

The Sebring International Raceway holds several different events throughout the year, so check its calendar for the next upcoming race or event.