HOLIDAY, Fla. — Comedy has certainly evolved through the decades, but comedians are still making us laugh today and one of the ways to preserve the history of it all can be found right here in Florida.

Tony Belmont knows a thing or two about comedy. He's now spent decades helping to collect all the artifacts and classic comedy routines you'll find inside the National Comedy Hall of Fame.

Any type of comedy you can think of can be found here, from movie comedians to stand-up routines, even some famous puppeteers and puppets, like Howdy Doody.

There is even a theatre inside an old bank vault where you can watch classic comedy routines.

It's a stroll down memory lane into the archives of comedy and where the future of comedy will continue to take us today.

“It all follows through right to the present ... you can see Kevin Hart here Jeff Foxworthy so you can see the latest comedians but it does take people back too ... and shows them some of the comedians that have been forgotten," Belmont, the executive director, said.

The National Comedy Hall of Fame is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.