FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida is known for its varying ecosystems and unique terrains across the state. One of those ecosystems is the Florida Everglades that we got to tour in style at the Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours and Rides.

What You Need To Know Get to see the swamps and wildlife that the Everglades have to offer



You can also see a thrilling show with trained alligator wrestlers



Also, you can learn so much more about these swamp-dwelling monsters

Onboard the Everglades Holiday Park airboats, you set out on an excursion to explore the swamps and all of the wildlife that calls in home, including one of the area’s top predators: Gators.

But it's not just on the airboats where you'll get up close and personal to these prehistoric creatures.

Back on dry land, you're in for a thrilling show, one that puts these trained alligator wrestlers like Kevin Pavlidis in the heart of the action.

“For my entire life, I've loved reptiles and the potentially dangerous ones ... these animals are awesome and I love sharing wildlife with people getting people motivated and inspired," alligator wrestler Pavlidis said.

All of the alligators that you'll see in the shows were rescued nuisance ones from around the state. The purpose of the shows is to educate and break down misconceptions about these swamp-dwelling monsters.

It's a day spent on the shimmering waters of the everglades and getting an up close educational lesson on the creatures that call this part of Florida home sweet home.

Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours and Rides is open seven days a week.