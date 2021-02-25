ORLANDO, Fla. — It's that time of year in Florida when the weather is perfect and plenty of beautiful plants and flowers are in full bloom, so what better time to visit one of Orlando's iconic gardens.

What You Need To Know Leu Gardens has a dinosaur problem



The gardens have different exhibits throughout the year



Well-known fossil expert worked on the dinosaur sculptures

Leu Gardens is an iconic staple in Orlando, but it's the traveling exhibits that change throughout the year that really give this spot a unique twist. The gardens are welcoming back its Dinosaur Invasion exhibit throughout the gardens.

“We are so excited to have Dinosaur Invasion back at Leu Gardens ... it was very popular when we had it four or five years ago and now people want to come back," Robert Bowden, director of Leu Gardens, said.

Tucked away through the garden you'll find dozens of dinosaurs. From the small to the massive you get to see some of the dinos that once walked the earth in this tropical paradise.

The artist behind these sculptures, Guy Darrough, is a well-known fossil expert and collector who has worked in paleontology for more than 45 years.

With all of that knowledge, he has crafted realistic-looking displays that have traveled around the globe.

“In addition to the fun aspect of this exhibit and learning about dinosaurs and exposing people to leu gardens who might not have been here before we really hope people see the educational side and get something out of it," Bowden said.

It is a day spent in tranquil leu gardens, getting a blast back to the past to explore the world that once belonged to the dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Invasion will be at Leu Gardens through April 18 and after that, keep up on all of the other exhibits coming to the gardens throughout the coming year.