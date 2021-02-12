At the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville, the workers there are introducing their newest traveling exhibit: Survival of the Slowest.

What You Need To Know The exhibit looks at some of the slowest animals



From lizards to turtles and even a sloth



Discover what Florida has to offer with more tankful

All through the exhibit, you'll get a live look at some of the slowest animals from lizards and snakes, to turtles and even a sloth.

You will find colorful graphics and touchscreens throughout the exhibit, teaching you fun facts about warm versus cold-blooded body temperatures and how the animals vary in size speed and energy use.

“We actually think some of the scalier animals and scary animals actually provide even more educational opportunities because there are more misconceptions surrounding them that we can help people overcome,” said biologist Delivis Niedzialek.

It's a rare look at how these creatures navigate the planet and survive in a dangerous world.

Survival of the Slowest will be at the Museum of Natural History in Gainesville through September 12 of this year.