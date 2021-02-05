Take a trip and explore the nine acres of Kampong, a botanical garden with more than 1,400 types of plants.

1. The Kampong is a botanical garden located in Coconut Grove. The garden and property is the former home botanist David Fairchild.

2. The gardens sit on nine acres and have more than 1,400 plants from around the world. You can tour the home and office of Fairchild while on the property.

3. The property goes all the way down to the water where you can see Biscayne Bay.

4. The gardens are open by appointment only so please call ahead first before coming.

5. For more information, please check out its website.