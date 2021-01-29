Take a tour back in time at the Kingsley Plantation.

1. Kingsley Plantation is located in Jacksonville on the Timicuan Ecological and Historical Preserve.

2. The plantation and buildings on the property were first built back in the late 1700’s. Now it is an historic spot that people can come and tour.

3. The site is located on Fort George River so it also provides a great place for hiking trails, fishing and Kayaking.

4. Right now guests cannot tour the inside of the buildings but the rest of the grounds are open.

5. For more information, go right here.