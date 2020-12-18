When it comes to outdoor activities, the Sunshine State is known for its surfing, biking and trails. But snow tubing and sledding? Yeah, we got that.

1. Snowcat Ridge is one of Florida’s newest attractions, bringing snow and sledding right here to the Sunshine State.

2. There are three main attractions, including a 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, an alpine village with holiday vendors, and an arctic igloo a snow dome that produces real snow.

3. The snow tubing hill can be enjoyed with a single rider tube, tandem tubes, or family-style tubes. You must be 42 inches tall to ride on the snowy slopes. If you don’t meet those height requirements, there is a kids hill inside the arctic igloo.

4. Snowcast Ridge is open every day except Wednesdays. On Saturdays, it is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the rest of the week, it is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5. For more information, check out Snowcat Ridge’s website.