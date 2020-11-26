BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is known for its abundance of water sports and water-related activities, but what if you could combine them with all the exotic creatures at the Brevard Zoo?

Push off from the sandy shores of the Brevard Zoo for an adventure on the water.

These 45-minute tours take you kayaking through the zoo to get a glimpse at some of the animals that call the spot home.

You'll float along their river that will take you to see rhinos, cheetahs, and one of their most popular exhibits, their giraffes

And these kayaking tours are one of a kind. In fact, it's the only one in North America where you can get this close to the animals from the water vantage point, which includes impalas.

The Brevard Zoo’s mission is conservation and its tour guides teach you how you can play a part in keeping all of these exotic creatures safe around the globe.

Masks and pre-ordered tickets are required to enter the Brevard Zoo for the kayaking excursion and you should call ahead to schedule a tour.