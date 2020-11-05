SARASOTA, Fla. — There is so much to see and do at the Myakka River State Park.

1. Myakka River State Park is one of Florida’s oldest and largest state parks that sits along the sweeping Myakka River in Sarasota.

2. The park has tons of activities and wildlife to see. From bird watching, to hiking and biking trails, to cabin rentals and water sport rentals like kayaks. There is even a restaurant at the park.

3. The park’s claim to fame is its suspension bridge that towers high in the tree tops to provide guests with a thrilling canopy walk in the trees.

4. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

5. For more information, check out the park’s website.