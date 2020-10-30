ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It is hard to believe that the old jail in St. Augustine, which was built in 1891, requires some bravery as you creep through its dark and haunted corridors at night.

1. The Old Jail in St Augustine was first constructed in the late 1800s and it is considered one of the most haunted places in the area.

2. It is no longer in operation but you can take tours during the day and if you are on the braver side, take tours in the evening for their paranormal after dark experience.

3. These intimate experiences pair you with two paranormal investigators who teach you about ghost hunting equipment and then take you to the haunted spots in the jail to see if you can find something paranormal.

4. These run yearlong but you need to call ahead to schedule a time as they book up fast.

5. For more information, check out the old jail’s website.