SANFORD, Fla. — Halloween is right around the corner and many of us are looking for something spooky to get us in the spirit.

What You Need To Know Discover Sanford’s rich and haunted history



Sanford Ghost Tours gives a 90-minute trip into the city’s rich past





Find more Florida on a Tankfuls right here



And some of the best haunts is a ghostly walking tour of historic Sanford.

The city of Sanford holds plenty of history and, of course, with a rich past, it also comes a few haunts.

“Sanford actually really has some great history. We have been a focal point for a lot of activity on both the ethereal and the proporial planes,” said Gary Holmes, a guide with Sanford Ghost Tours.

Holmes knows his way around Sanford and more importantly, its haunted history.

On his 90-minute Sanford Ghost Tours, he takes visitors all over the downtown area, going to some of the city’s most active and haunted locations.

And that includes the iconic old firehouse and the building that once housed the city’s original jail.

Holmes takes visitors inside some of the oldest buildings in the area, the ones with the most haunts.

It is a spooky good time that will get those who love a haunted tale in the mood for Halloween.

The dates vary for the Sanford Ghost Tours, so call ahead and schedule a tour.