1. Painted Oaks Academy is a Central Florida horse stable during most of the year but during the holiday season they transform into a fall festival.

2. The festival has an impressive pumpkin patch and lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

3. They also offer horseback riding, food vendors, a corn maze, and mini tractor rides around the farm for kids.

4. The fall festival is open daily through October, however the corn maze will run longer into November.

