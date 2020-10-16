TAMPA, Fla. — Take a hauntedly boo-utiful riverboat ride and unveil Tampa’s spooky history.

1. The Pirate Water Taxis located in Tampa is once again offering haunted riverboat rides through October.

2. Hop on at stop number 7 to enjoy a 45-minute guided tour by its spooky actors who will tell you all about Tampa’s haunted history.

3. The company is following CDC guidelines and asks that you wear a mask and social distance from guests while on the boat.

4. Cruise Departures: Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October

Cruise Times: 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

Cruise Length: 45 to 50 minutes

Departure Location: Tampa Convention Center (Pirate Water Taxi Home Dock: Stop #7)

5. For more information check out, check out its website.