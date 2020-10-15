HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — What’s autumn without a nice corn maze and a fall festival?
1. Fox Squirrel Corn Maze and Fall Festival is celebrating its ninth year as a staple in Plant City.
2. The festival boasts an impressive corn maze, great food from local vendors, games, and an impressive pumpkin patch.
3. The event is completely outdoors, so there is plenty of room to social distance and the owners do ask that guests wear masks.
4. It is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 1.
5. For more information, check out the website.
