ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse has a haunted history, including the death of two young girls from 1873, whose giggling and footsteps are still heard. And sometimes, the Pittee girls have been seen.

1. The St. Augustine Lighthouse is an iconic structure first built in the late 1800s. It had plenty of history attached to it and some of it of the more haunted variety.

2. You can learn about the lighthouse’s haunted history during day tours or evening after-hours tours where you go into the basement of the lighthouse keeper’s home and hear haunting tales and you might even see something paranormal.

3. Be sure to call ahead to book one of these tours they are currently limiting capacity due to COVID-19. Masks are required while at the lighthouse.

4. The lighthouse is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. For more information check out the lighthouse’s website.