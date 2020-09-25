PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It is that time of year, where Dade City has all the scares you can muster at Scream-a-Geddon.

Here's 5 things you need to know:

1. Scream-a-Geddon is an annual Halloween attraction in Dade City. The event incorporates fun and some seriously chilling scares.

2. This year you can walk through five custom designed haunted houses, including its newest addition Raven Hill Asylum.

3. In addition, there is a beer garden, axe throwing, and zombie paintball.

4. Scream-a-Geddon officials are taking safety precautions due to COVID-19. All guests must wear masks, get temperature checks at the door, and sanitizing stations are at all haunted houses.

5. For more information on hours of operation through October check out the website.