ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get to know St. Augustine in the comfort of a trolley tram.

Here's 5 things you need to know:

1. Old Town Trolley Tours take people on a historical tour around the cobbled streets of St. Augustine in an open-air trolley tram.

2. The hour and 45 minute tours take guests to a total of 22 different stops where they can hop off to do some shopping, sightseeing, or grab a bite to eat. Then you can hop back on and continue the tour right where you left off.

3. While on the tour, you will see iconic sites like the Fountain of Youth and the Castillo De San Marcos.

4. The tours run daily and throughout the day, but be sure to call ahead to book your tickets.

5. For more information, head to the company’s website.