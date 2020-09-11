VERO BEACH, Fla. — We revisit a garden oasis along the Treasure Coast that has opened a new exhibit just for children.

Before you go, here are 5 Things to Know about McKee Botanical Gardens, and be sure to watch the segment above for sights and sounds from the attraction.

1. McKee Botanical Gardens is one of Florida’s earlier roadside attractions; it opened to the public in 1929.

2. The gardens sport a unique variety of plant life as well as traveling exhibits. The property sits on 80 lush acres.

3. Its newest addition is the children’s garden, complete with a fairy garden and massive pirate ship tree house meant to resemble the ships in the Spanish armada that once sailed along Florida's Treasure Coast.

4. The gardens are open every day except Mondays.

5. Check out the gardens' website for more information: https://mckeegarden.org