SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Yoga is cool, but why not elevate it to the next level? At Cabo Yoga you take classic yoga poses and perform it with horses and on horses.

1. Caba Yoga is a unique experience that combines the art of yoga and rescued horses!

2. All set on a picturesque farm in Olvido, you can choose your comfort level, either by doing simple yoga classes on the beautiful property for testing your limits or climbing onto one of the rescue horses in performing yoga.

3. Owner Caitlin Terry has been working with horses for nearly 22 years and she started this specific practice a couple of years back and all of the horses have a true bond with the participants in the yoga experience.

4. There are a host of different experiences you can choose, from a beginner level to all the way up to an advanced level.

