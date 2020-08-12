MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Off the shores of Lake Dora, you might find your new favorite activity. Here’s what you should know about CatBoat Adventure Tours before you visit:

1. If you're looking for a unique way to tour Mount Dora and Lake Dora look no further than Cat Boat Adventure Tours. These unique guided tours take you out on your own personalized miniature catamaran.

2. You take a quick instructional course on how to drive them and then you are out on the open waters for a 2-hour tour of the area. The two-personal vessels reach up to speeds of 30 miles per hour.

3. The tours take you across Lake Dora and through the canal system all the way over the headwaters of Lake Eustis.

4. It runs tours seven days a week, but workers ask that you call ahead to schedule a time to come out.

5. For more information, check out CatBoat Adventure Tours’ website.