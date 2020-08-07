RIVER RANCH, Fla. – Right now camping is a top trend across the US, with more families looking for things to do while still social distancing.

Here’s what you should know about glamping at Westgate River Ranch.

1 . Westgate River Ranch offers a host of unique things to do from cattle driving to horseback riding zip lining even a petting zoo but one of their newer attractions are their luxe teepees luxury, glamping.

2. You can rent these teepees by the night and it offers you can all inclusive experience with a concierge and break and lunch included.

3. The 650 square foot teepee itself has a spacious front porch living room with double sided fire place, a bedroom and full bathroom with a soaker tub.

4. These teepees go quickly so make sure you plan your stay in advance.

5. For more information, check out their page.