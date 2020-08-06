SEBRING, Fla. — Nestled under age old cypress trees, you'll find a path winding through the Florida wilderness that will take you back to the early days of Florida's state parks.

Here’s what you should know about Highland Hammock State Park before you visit:

1. Highland Hammock State Park is one of the oldest parks in the state first opening in the 1930s.

2. You can hike and ride bikes on the 9,000-acre park that also includes boardwalks that wind back through the Cypress Swamps.

3. The state park has bike rentals on site, a campground, and county store where you can grab a bite to eat.

4. The park is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

5. For more information, check out the park’s website.