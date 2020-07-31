LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Nestled in the South Florida countryside, this one-of-a-kind distillery is giving guests glimpses of how they operate. Here’s what you should know about Sugar Sand Distillery before you visit:

1. Sugar Sand Distillery is a family-owned brewery in Lake Placid. The unique distillery is the only one in North America that grows sugar cane on-site and crafts it into moonshine, vodka, and rum.

2. You can take an hour-long tour of their operations checking out the sugar cane fields and how they brew the liquor. Afterwards if you are 21 or older, they offer free tastings of their products.

3. The Distillery also hosts events depending on the time of year and often has a good truck on site for people to grab a bite to eat while they enjoy the outdoor seating.

4. It’s closed Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week, the distillery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. For more information, check out their website .