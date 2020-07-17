You finally have a place to hang up your broomstick while traveling.

1. Wizards Way is a custom themed AirBNB you can rent in Championsgate that is just about 15 minutes from Disney and other theme parks.

2. The home is all themed around the iconic novels and films of the Harry Potter franchise.

3. Inside the home, you will find multiple unique bedrooms that range in themes from Dumbledore’s office to a theatre room that is designed to look like the Forbidden Forest with real trees imported in to add to the authenticity of the room.

4. The home is available year-round but they suggest you try to book further in advance to secure the home.

5. For more information, you can check it out here.