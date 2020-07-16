There is still a lot of time left to scallop in the Gulf waters off of Homosassa.

Beautiful day for some scalloping! Heading out off the waters of Homosassa Springs today to film Florida on a Tankful. Tune in to see why this spot is a fan favorite for scalloping and why this activity is great for social distancing is the beautiful Florida outdoors @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/0Z1MrFYGy6 — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) July 7, 2020

1. Scalloping season began July 1, and runs through September 30, so there is plenty of time to get out and try this exciting outdoor adventure

2. Capt. Jim Lemke took us out in the Gulf waters off of Homosassa where we explored the grass bed flats that are home to hundreds of unique fish, along with starfish and sea turtles.

3. You can bring in quite a haul depending on the time of day and season. We brought back dozens that were cleaned and can then be prepared at one of the local restaurants.

4. Charters go out in the morning and afternoon but they say the best time to head out is early to avoid afternoon storms.

5. Check out Capt. Lemke’s charters here.